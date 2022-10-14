'He was covered in blood': 14-year-old boy unconscious after car hits him in Punggol

A 14-year-old was conveyed to the hospital after he was hit by a car along Sumang Walk in Punggol on Monday (Oct 10).

The incident occurred at about 11.20am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness who spoke to the Chinese daily said that a woman and the boy had alighted from the same bus moments before the accident.

The pair then walked along the pedestrian crossing when the traffic light turned green.

"She told me she was walking behind the boy and was only one or two steps behind him. The teen was hit by the car and was flung to the ground.

"He was covered in blood and was too injured to speak. His breathing was also laboured. A short while later paramedics and the police arrived," recounted the 36-year-old male eyewitness.

Video footage of the accident aftermath circulating on the internet shows a woman and a construction worker tending to the teen. Another man squatting beside the boy was reassuring the child that the ambulance was on the way, reported the Chinese daily.

Shin Min also spoke with another eyewitness who works at a nearby supermarket.

The woman recalled that the impact of the collision sent the teen flying about 10 metres away. She added that the teen lost a shoe, and was bleeding profusely.

She also explained that the accident site is a downhill road and typically has little traffic. As such, drivers tend to speed and ignore the traffic lights.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a male pedestrian along Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link.

The teen was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

A 24-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Back in 2019, a jaywalking pedestrian was sent flying when she was hit by a car while crossing Balestier Road.

Video footage from the incident shows the woman attempting to cross a three-lane road when she was hit by a black Toyota sedan on the right-most lane. Upon impact, she was flung against a stationary silver ar on the middle lane.

She suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.

