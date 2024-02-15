'He was the GOAT': Grab driver's spontaneous serenade at red light moves woman

A Grab ride or a free concert?

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Feb 14), user Poodsot sent a "special shoutout" to her private-hire vehicle driver for making her day.

In the 22-second video, the driver was seen serenading the woman with his guitar at a red light, with a rendition of Francis Yip's The Bund (also known as Shanghai Tang).

"He was the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)," Poodsot gushed about the driver's spontaneous performance. "It really made my day."

The passenger didn't indicate where they were at.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@poodsot/video/7335111623306120449?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

The video has since garnered over 200,000 views.

In the comments, Poodsot described more about this wholesome encounter.

"He just likes to practice so he won't forget how to play the guitar since he's getting older and was showing me his grandkids," she said.

Several netizens praised the Grab driver for this "special service".

"Free concert," one of them said, while another added that he deserves a five-star review.

"You should tip him for real," a netizen said.

One netizen thanked Poodsot for sharing the video of the Grab driver singing this iconic Cantonese pop hit.

"My late grandma used to sing this song to me and I thought I'd never hear it again," she said.

AsiaOne has contacted Poodsot for more information.

