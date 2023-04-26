'He was looking forward to Raya': Elderly man died alone in HDB shophouse, found in maggot-filled waters

This elderly Malay man was looking forward to the recent Hari Raya festivities, and had his outfit all repared for the occasion.

He even hung his baju kurung and samping neatly nearby, but sadly he will never get to wear them.

This man was found dead and all alone at a Bukit Merah HDB shophouse on April 20, just two days before Hari Raya Puasa.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday (April 25), DDQ Services, which provides after-death cleaning services, shared more about the incident, saying that this man was living in a small rented room.

His body was discovered only after a barber shop owner below his unit took notice of a foul smell.

He went to investigate and to his horror, found a pool of water mixed with bodily fluids leaking from under a door.

When the trauma cleaners from DDQ Services were alerted and went down to clean the place, they were distressed by what they saw.

"Upon entering the room, I was confronted with a shocking sight. The flood was almost ankle-deep, a combination of water from a choked sewage pipe, bodily fluids and remnants of decay," said one of them in that TikTok video.

He described how the "murky" water was filled with maggots, and how the room was swarming with flies.

"I couldn't help but feel overwhelmed by the tragedy that had unfolded in this tiny room," he said.

No family but looking forward to Hari Raya

Amongst the mess, something stood out — the deceased's untouched Hari Raya outfit, all neatly prepared.

"These items stood in stark contrast to the horrifying scene surrounding them, and they served as a poignant reminder of the pakcik's (uncle in Malay) anticipation for the upcoming Raya celebration," said the trauma cleaner.

Speaking to AsiaOne, one of the trauma cleaners said that they had been notified by the shophouse's landlord about the incident on April 20.

While cleaning the place, he initially thought the set of Hari Raya clothing was "normal clothing" until he took a closer look.

"Immediately, my instinct is 'Oh my god, he actually [was] already looking forward to Hari Raya'," he recounted.

The barber shop owner also shared with the trauma cleaners a conversation he had with the deceased a few days before his body was discovered.

He revealed that the deceased was looking forward to the Hari Raya festivities despite not having any family members or friends to celebrate it with.

The deceased also told him that he was close to fulfilling his dream of owning a home. The trauma cleaners shared with AsiaOne that they were told this elderly man had died from a heart attack.

"The pakcik's story is [a] reminder for me of the importance of cherishing the relationships and moments that bring us happiness and to extend a helping hand to those who may be struggling in solitude," reflected the trauma cleaner in that video.

