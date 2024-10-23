'He was very filial': Mum of Clementi stabbing victim devastated by his death

The death of Clementi resident Winson Khoo has left his family devastated.

The 41-year-old grassroots volunteer died in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by 50-year-old Toh Chee Hong at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 on Monday (Oct 21).

Both men knew each other, the police's preliminary investigations revealed.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Wednesday, Khoo's mother said she was unaware of the ill feelings — if any — between her son and Toh.

She pointed out that she does not live with her son and does not know details of his daily life.

Describing her son as filial and family-oriented, she said that he would bring his wife and their two sons to visit her every weekend.

"My son treated us very well and never denied our requests, he was very filial. I'm extremely sad; the more I think about it, the sadder I get," she said tearfully.

A relative told the Chinese evening daily that the family is grieving.

Khoo's wife is heartbroken and their two children are currently being cared for by loved ones, said one of the five people who collected the deceased's body from the hospital mortuary on Wednesday.

Toh was charged with murder on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

