Man arrested over death of man found unconscious at Clementi HDB block

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of another man, aged 41, who was found unconscious at the void deck of a housing block in Clementi on Oct 21.

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died, said police. The men knew each other, according to preliminary police investigations.

Police had received a call for assistance at 5pm in Clementi Avenue 4.

The 50-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and arrested in relation to the case, they added.

MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Sim Ann was seen comforting a tearful elderly man and woman at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 around 5pm and took one person to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic but declined to be taken to hospital, it added.

