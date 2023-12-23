Heading to Malaysia? Expect to wait up to 2 hours as Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints see heavy traffic

Travelling to Malaysia this holiday season?

Be prepared to wait, as both land checkpoints in Singapore are experiencing heavy traffic on Saturday (Dec 23), the first day of the long Christmas weekend.

Despite arriving at Tuas Checkpoint in the wee hours of the morning, motorist Leong Mum Yew was not spared from the traffic jam.

"Been stuck here for two hours," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Came out of Tuas checkpoint 3.30am. Now it's 5.43am, still haven't clear Malaysian customs."

According to real-time traffic updates from Checkpoint.sg on Saturday morning, it would take an estimated three to four hours to enter Malaysia via the Causeway.

Meanwhile, it would take an estimated four to six hours via the Second Link.

Long queues were also seen at the immigration hall of the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex in Johor Bahru at around 9.30am - although the crowds seem to have eased slightly as of noon.

"Short queue at Singapore and Malaysia customs at 12.05pm," commented one Facebook user.

As of 1.50pm, traffic along the Second Link seems to have cleared.

In a Facebook update at 12.57pm, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced heavy departure traffic at both the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint due to tailback.

"Travellers can expect delay up to two hours or more," said ICA. Travellers are urged to check the traffic condition before starting their journey.

ALSO READ: 2 hours from Woodlands to Johor Bahru: Travellers get stuck in Causeway jam

lim.kewei@asiaone.com