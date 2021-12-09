Heading to Malaysia via VTL? You've got to take daily Covid-19 tests

If you're planning a trip to Malaysia, be prepared to undergo daily Covid-19 tests for six days.

This is Malaysia's new requirement for local and international travellers starting from Wednesday (Dec 8), and applies to Singapore travellers using the air or land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), reported Bernama.

The latest requirement aims to better control and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explained.

Besides undergoing a professionally administered Covid-19 detection test upon arrival, VTL travellers will now need to test themselves for Covid-19 using an antigen rapid test kit (ART) on the second, fourth and sixth day after their arrival.

On the third and fifth day of your stay, you'll have to go for a professionally administered ART.

If it's all a little confusing, here's an infographic of the updated protocols by Malaysia's health ministry.

PHOTO: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya

During your stay in Malaysia, you must report test results through the country's Covid-19 tracing app MySejahtera.

The Singapore-Malaysia VTL for air and land travel opened on Nov 29.

