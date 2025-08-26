'So heartwarming': Migrant workers help push stalled car, direct traffic for 1 hour along Pasir Ris road

A duo found themselves in a difficult spot when the car they were driving suddenly broke down in Pasir Ris.

Migrant workers from the construction site nearby noticed their situation and stepped in to quite literally lend a helping hand.

TikTok user Celestecysl expressed her thanks to the workers in a video last Sunday (Aug 24), writing that they had offered to help push the vehicle to the front of the road.

In the clip, at least five foreign workers are seen collectively pushing a grey car from behind. It cuts to show a group of workers carrying traffic cones to place them behind the stalled vehicle.

"So heartwarming to receive so much help," the in-video text read.

A worker is pictured standing beside the cones, holding a stop-go sign in one hand and a traffic baton in the other.

"[They] helped us direct traffic for an hour, until our tow truck came," Celeste wrote.

According to AsiaOne's checks, the incident is believed to have occurred near Pasir Ris Drive 8, with part of the Coco Palms condominium visible in the background of the video.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@celestecysl/video/7541778542787382535[/embed]

Celeste added in the clip that she and her partner gave some canned drinks to the workers, which was "the least we can do (sic)".

The TikTok user told media outlet 8world that the car had broken down at about 10am last Saturday. A group of approximately 10 workers then came to their aid.

"We smiled and thanked each of them, and they also nodded and smiled," she was quoted as saying.

The woman also said that when she and her partner returned with beverages for the workers, all except one had returned to their work areas.

When they passed the items to one of them, he reportedly said they need not have bought drinks for them, she recalled.

AsiaOne has reached out to Celeste for more information.

