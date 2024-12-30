Award Banner
Helicopter to the rescue: Singaporean woman fractures foot while climbing Taiwan mountain

The woman (in blue) was hoisted up to a rescue helicopter after injuring herself during a trek in Taiwan.
PHOTO: Taiwan's National Airborne Service Corps
A Singaporean hiker in Taiwan was rescued by a helicopter after fracturing her foot during a climb on Sunday (Dec 29).

The woman, reportedly in her 30s, and her friends were trekking Xueshan (Snow Mountain) in Taichung when she fell, according to ET Today.

As she was unable to walk, her friends called emergency services for help and carried her to a nearby lodge.

Subsequently, a helicopter was dispatched to the lodge. Because of the steep terrain, rescuers decided to hoist the woman up to the aircraft, United Daily News reported.

A clip of the operation shared online shows a crew member and the hiker being hoisted up and pulled into the cabin.

After the helicopter arrived at Ching Chuan Kang air base, an ambulance took the Singaporean to hospital for medical treatment.

