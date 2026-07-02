Singapore's Apache fleet set for boost as US approves $28.9m Hellfire missile sale

Singapore has received approval from the US for the potential acquisition of additional Hellfire missiles, used on the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) AH-64D Apache helicopter, in a deal estimated to be worth US$22.3 million (S$28.9 million).

The US Department of State said in a press statement on June 30 that Singapore had requested to purchase an additional 24 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, bringing its total potential procurement to 67 missiles.

This will also include spare parts, technical and logistic support services.

"This proposed sale will improve Singapore’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing and extending the Singapore Air Force’s ability to conduct operations and enable effective training," the statement read, noting that Singapore will "have no difficulty" absorbing this training into its armed forces.

The Hellfire AGM-114R missile is an air-to-ground precision weapon that is capable of defeating a broad target set, according to its manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Apart from attack helicopters such as the Apache, it can also be equipped on unmanned aerial vehicles, warships and military vehicles.

In approving the sale, the State Department said the deal will also enhance support its foreign and national security objectives by improving the security of a "strategic partner", which it said is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia.

It added that the proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated that the acquisition supports the RSAF's routine training and operational requirements, adding that the missiles are equipped on its AH-64D Apache helicopter.

"The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Singapore Armed Forces take a strategic long-term view on our defence acquisitions to ensure that we make prudent and cost-effective decisions that best meet our defence needs, and maintain operational readiness," the spokesperson said.

Singapore's AH-64D helicopter can carry a mix of up to 16 Hellfire missiles or 76 70mm aerial rockets and 1,200 rounds of 30mm ammunition for its chain gun automatic cannon.

It features an integrated target acquisition and designation sight (TADS) and a pilot night vision system, which Mindef said will enable the two-man crew to navigate and conduct precision attacks in day, night and adverse weather conditions.

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