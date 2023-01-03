Hello, police? Drunk YouTubers trespass into animal enclosures at Night Safari

Some people enjoy a drink or two while hanging out with their friends.

But a group of American YouTubers' drunken antics at the Night Safari have made Singaporeans see red.

The group, known as 4funguys on social media, uploaded a TikTok video of their wild night out on Oct 26. The clip resurfaced on the video-sharing platform last week.

4funguys — childhood friends known for "messing around" — have over a million subscribers on YouTube.

In the TikTok video, the young men are seen purchasing bottles of soju from a convenience store and downing their drinks before heading to the Night Safari, where they boarded the tram.

Although it is not known what time they arrived at the park, the video's caption said that one of the men, Johnny, jumped off the tram at 2am.

The group then wandered around on their own and even entered an animal enclosure to pet a sleeping wallaby.

One of them also tried to lure a hyena with a potato chip.

These friends might have had fun that night, but netizens didn't seem too amused with what they did.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Mandai Wildlife Group said on Tuesday (Jan 3) that the acts of trespassing and then intent to disrespect or endanger the animals "are viewed seriously", and they have since lodged a police report.

The group reassured members of the public that the affected animals in the video are well, and thanked netizens for calling out the perpetrators online, as the actions in the video could lead to irresponsible behaviours that put the perpetrators in danger.

The police also confirmed that a report was lodged on Dec 31 and said that they are looking into the matter.

Teen who backflipped in rhino enclosure charged for criminal trespass

The video showed the teen doing a backflip in the rhino enclosure before running out.

In 2020, a 19-year-old entered a rhino enclosure at the Singapore Zoo and performed a backflip in front of the animals.

Ralph Wee Yi Kai posted videos of his stunt, filmed by his female companion, on his TikTok account.

He was charged with criminal trespass and eventually sentenced to undergo reformative training for at least at a year. His female companion also received a stern warning for abetting criminal trespass.

Criminal trespass offences carry an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

