Heng Swee Keat appointed as first chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology

Former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat has been appointed as the Singapore Institute of Technology's (SIT) first chancellor for a five-year period from June 1.

As chancellor, Heng, who continues to chairs the National Research Foundation and is a director of the GIC board, will be SIT's highest-ranking ceremonial office holder and ambassador, said the university in a media statement on Wednesday (June 3).

He is expected to preside over key university ceremonies such as convocations, and represent SIT at major institutional and external engagements.

"Drawing upon his extensive leadership experience and professional networks, Heng will also support the university in strengthening partnerships and advancing strategic priorities, including industry and philanthropic engagement," SIT said in its statement.

Reflecting on his appointment, Heng stated that SIT occupies a distinctive and important role in Singapore's higher education landscape, preparing graduates with applied skills and industry experience.

"I share SIT's conviction that applied research and deep industry partnerships are not complementary to education — they are central to it," he said.

Chairman of the university's board of trustees Bill Chang noted that Heng is widely respected for his distinguished service, visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Singapore's development, particularly in education, innovation and economic transformation.

"As SIT continues its vision as Singapore's university for industry, Heng's guidance, experience and extensive networks will be invaluable in helping us deepen industry partnerships, broaden opportunities for out students and elevate SIT's profile both locally and internationally," Chang said.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Education Minister Desmond Lee congratulated Heng on his appointment.

Lee also expressed his confidence that the former deputy prime minister will provide the wisdom and counsel for SIT to grow in its role as an important part of Singapore's higher education landscape.

Established in 2009, SIT was gazetted as Singapore's fifth autonomous university in March 2014. It focuses on applied learning and offers industry-focused degree programmes.

Its new campus in the Punggol Digital District was officially opened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last September.

The co-location of the new SIT campus within a business district is intended to create more opportunities for applied learning and industry collaboration.

Speaking at the university's opening then, PM Wong said: ""This can be much more than a university campus. It can be an ecosystem for closer partnerships where students, faculty, companies and government agencies come together."

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editor@asiaone.com