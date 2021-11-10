Heroes or scammers? Woman allegedly harassed by 'mechanics' after getting into traffic accident

When a woman was allegedly involved in a traffic accident along the expressway, the last thing she needed was heroic assistance from self-professed 'mechanics'.

In a Facebook post by Julie Wulandari on Monday (Nov 8), she wrote: "Within a minute, these two [men] came swooping in, insisting to help us even though we keep saying we (Julie and the other driver involved in the accident) don't need help."

She added that one of them took photographs of their cars while "saying he is a mechanic [and] he just wants to help".

When Julie "did the most logical thing" which was to call the police, the men left the scene — one of them reportedly owning a yellow Mercedes, as shown in the post's accompanying photographs.

"If you were to get into an accident and one of these 'heroes' come and harass you insisting to help, keep calm and call the police," she wrote.

The post garnered more than 1,500 shares and 200 reactions. It is not known where the accident happened.

Netizens in the comments voiced their anger over the antics of these two 'mechanics' with some claiming that something similar happened when they got caught in an accident.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Julie Wulandari

AsiaOne has reached out to Julie Wulandari for comment.

From July to September, viral dashcam footage showed several drivers purporting to be 'accident claim specialists' harassing people who were involved in three separate accidents.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force in October, the police are investigating eight men for alleged offences of dangerous driving, harassment and touting.

Anyone convicted of touting under the Public Order and Nuisance Act can be fined up to $5,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of causing harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act can also be fined up to $5,000.

As for dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act, an offender may be liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

chingshijie@asiaone.com