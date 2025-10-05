'He's the best co-pilot': Singapore paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu ties the knot with pilot boyfriend of 2 years

Just over a week after clinching gold for Singapore at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships, national paralympian Yip Pin Xiu has yet another reason to celebrate.

The 33-year-old swim queen tied the knot with her pilot boyfriend Bruce Boo, 34, on Saturday (Oct 4).

The event was held at the Jurong Lake Gardens Guesthouse with 228 guests in attendance, reported The Straits Times.

Yip and Boo had reportedly met in a dating app in 2023, and announced their engagement in December 2024.

According to The Straits Times, Yip shared a sweet message in the wedding programme, offering guests a glimpse into what makes their relationship tick.

"I love his vibe and how goal-oriented he is. He's never once been intimidated by my success.

"He leads the relationship with confidence — but somehow always makes sure I'm supported in all my goals too. Basically, he's the best co-pilot."

Boo shared too, that he knew she was "the one" just two months into their relationship. "Just being with her felt right," he noted.

A video of the ceremony posted on social media showed Yip moving down the aisle solo to cheers and applause before being joined halfway by her parents.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lunachloe0573/video/7557437481222720786?_r=1&_t=ZS-90HivRBeyNr[/embed]

Yip's bridesmaid, former Singapore Paralympic swimmer Theresa Goh, posted shots of the couple with the witty hashtag, #PXMarriesHerBoo.

Several MPs such as Seah Kian Peng, Denise Phua and Hany Soh were also among guests at the wedding.

Seah stated in a Facebook post that he had made it in time for the wedding reception after arriving home from South Africa that morning.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/kianpeng.seah/posts/pfbid02XWjeYJQzx86vYsVNdjuoU4K8CrHTtKj2hVkGEMaEf3XcThwmUUdzQqYjxQG7R29Nl[/embed]

"Happy for both of them to have found the right and perfect partner for each other," he wrote.

He added that he was also delighted for Yip's parents, whom he has known for several years as they have been residents in his Braddell Heights constituency for over 15 years.

In an Instagram Story posted in the wee hours of Sunday which showed the couple aboard a plane, Yip shared that they'd jetted off on their honeymoon that very night.

"Can't believe I raced at the world champs last weekend, had a wedding today and then [flew] off at night," she wrote, sharing that it was "three years of excitement crammed into one week".

Yip had claimed her eighth world title at the World Para Swimming Championships, held in Singapore, after finishing first in the women's 50m backstroke S2 event.

She'd earlier secured a silver in the 100m backstroke S2 on Sept 23.

Following her triumphant wins, Yip took a short break from swimming to prepare for the wedding.

