'This is his painkiller': Netizens get creative after man spotted with $50 bill tied to his head on bus

Netizens had a field day after an elderly man was spotted with cash strapped to the top of his head on a bus.

A photo of this man was uploaded to Facebook page Singapore incidents on Friday (Sept 20) with the caption: "Uncle kenna (managed to win) 4D is it?"

At the time of writing, the post has gone viral with over 1,500 shares and more than 420 comments.

In the image, the man was sitting alone towards the back of a public bus.

Several pieces of money bills were attached to the left side of his face with a rubber band, with the topmost one being a $50 note. The post did not indicate the bus number or the location where the picture was taken.

With little context, amused netizens got creative in the comments section.

Some speculated that the uncle was not feeling well and the money was his "medicine".

"This is his painkiller," one said, while another said the old man may have a migraine and needed the money to help him "relax his mind".

Others joked that the elderly man had money on his mind.

Some said that maybe the man was trying to use law of attraction to manifest more money for himself.

And then there were one more practical netizen who pointed out that the elderly man may not have had a pocket or wallet to properly store his money in.

