Home Team agencies, SAF step up anti-vaping checks on their premises

Home Team agencies such as the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), as well as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have stepped up enforcement checks at their respective premises as part of whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 27), police said that enhanced checks have been carried out at the Home Team and Civil Defence academies, when trainees report for their stay-in training.

"SCDF and SPF take a serious stance against the possession and use of e-vaporisers and will not hesitate to take officers who are found to be in possession of e-vaporiser to task.

"In addition to referring errant officers to the Health Sciences Authority, internal disciplinary action will be taken against then," said the police.

AsiaOne understands that other Home Team agencies such as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Central Narcotics Bureau also have measures against vaping in place.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) also shared on Facebook that the SAF has stepped up similar checks across Mindef and SAF camps and bases to deter service personnel from bringing prohibited items onto premises.

In its post, military policemen with surgical gloves are seen conducting checks on bags and cupboards used to store personal items.

Mindef said that it adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards the possession and use of e-vaporisers, adding that such acts constitute not only a civil offence, but also a breach of military discipline.

"Service personnel found in possession of e-vaporisers or other prohibited items will be dealt with firmly, and discipinary actions may include detention," Mindef said.

The Government is set to announce further plans and measures against vaping at a press conference on Thursday (Aug 28).

This is expected to include the framework of enforcement, especially for users and abusers of vapes and etomidate vapes.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (Aug 24), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that etomidate, which is increasing being abused through e-vaporiser pods (Kpods) and devices, will be listed as an illegal drug from Sept 1.

Once reclassified as a drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, abusers of etomidate will face harsher penalties, such as maximum sentence of 10 years' jail and a $20,000 fine for illegal possession and use.

