Honest mistake or 'blatant cheating'? Man pays for 1kg of pork ribs from Prime Supermarket, receives only 600g

One man thought he had scored a deal by paying $13.90 for a kilo of BBQ pork ribs, but found that he had been shortchanged after weighing the package.

Sunil told AsiaOne that he purchased the item from Prime Supermarket at Century Square on Jan 19, after seeing the supermarket's promotion on Facebook.

According to a screenshot of the advertisement sent to AsiaOne, Prime Supermarket was selling the pork ribs at a discounted price of $13.90 per kilo, instead of $19.90.

The advertisement states that the approximate weight of the pork ribs is about 1kg.

Sunil said that his friend had also purchased 2kg of pork ribs from the same supermarket a day before, and felt that the package weighed lighter than what was stated on the label.

He said that his friend had been shortchanged by about 800g.

"I wouldn't have even checked the weight until my friend found out he was shortchanged," said the 62-year-old retiree.

When Sunil placed his packet of pork ribs on a weighing scale, he realised that he too, had been shortchanged.

"Blatant cheating by Prime Supermarket," he remarked.

Sunil also showed AsiaOne pictures of the pork ribs on a weighing scale with a reading of 624.7g, adding that the packet had not tampered with.

"I felt cheated and betrayed, not just for myself, but for those who may have also bought the item and were unknowingly shortchanged."

Sunil shared that his friend had called the supermarket to ask about the weight discrepancy, and was instructed by their staff to head back to collect the remaining meat.

Despite his frustration, Sunil said he did not go back to the supermarket as he felt it was not worth his while to do so.

AsiaOne has contacted Prime Supermarket for comment.

In November last year, a woman took to TikTok to share how she 'felt cheated' after only receiving 240g of pork, as opposed to the 320g she thought she had purchased.

The woman, who goes by Shiloh, told AsiaOne that she decided to weigh the pork at home as she felt that "the weight wasn't right".

Her mother-in-law went back to the supermarket and a FairPrice staff topped off the missing meat.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from FairPrice said that there are protocols and procedures in place to ensure labeling accuracy, as well as a customer satisfaction policy where a full refund or exchange for products will be given for products that are inaccurately labeled.

They added that customers who find any labeling discrepancy of products may approach the store staff immediately to rectify the issue "in a timely manner".

