Hong Kong school suspends principal over clash with security guards during Singapore trip

A Hong Kong school principal has been suspended from his duties amid an ongoing probe into his conduct, after a video of him swearing at two security personnel in Singapore went viral.

Lee Cheuk-hing, principal at San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, had told two security guards to "shut up" during a parking dispute at Safra Jurong on May 22.

He was also filmed pulling faces and uttering profanities at the personnel.

A member of the school board told Hong Kong media outlet HK01 on Tuesday (May 26) that the suspension was ordered after Lee and other teachers who were on the study trip submitted their statements on the matter.

"I think the board as a whole feels that the principal's words and actions did not meet public expectations," the publication quoted independent board member Edmund Wong as saying.

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The school also issued an apology for the incident which caused "public concern and unease".

In a statement on Tuesday, the institution said that it is in contact with the travel agency to better understand the situation and that it would thoroughly investigate the matter.

The Hong Kong Education Bureau said earlier that it would take appropriate action against any educator found to have breached professional conduct, based on the nature and severity of the incident.

A spokesperson for Safra told Shin Min Daily News that a bus had stopped near the clubhouse's entrance and obstructed other vehicles from entering the premises.

The appointed security company subsequently lodged a police report.

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that it had received a report, and investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com