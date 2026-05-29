Hong Kong principal involved in swearing incident at Safra Jurong resigns

The principal of a Hong Kong school has resigned after he was earlier suspended for swearing at security personnel during a trip to Singapore.

Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, tendered his resignation on Thursday (May 28), school manager Edmund Wong Chun-sek told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Wong said that the school's committee will hold a meeting within the next few days to decide whether to accept the resignation, reported local media, adding that there are various factors to consider and that the welfare of their students is a top priority.

Speaking to Hong Kong media outlet Dotdotnews, Lee apologised for his behaviour and said that he should have set a good example for the students.

Lee said that he will reflect on his actions, and that he will fully co-operate with all arrangements and investigations by the school's governing body and the Education Bureau.

He also apologised to the public in Hong Kong and Singapore in closing.

Clash with security guards

Lee first made headlines on May 23 after a video of him swearing at security personnel over a supposed parking dispute during a school trip to Singapore was uploaded to Threads.

The two female security guards at Safra Jurong had informed Lee that his school's bus needed to park "behind", but Lee responded by telling them to "shut up".

He was subsequently suspended from his duties on Wednesday (May 27) after Lee and other teachers who were on the study trip submitted their statements on the matter.

The school also issued an apology for the incident which caused "public concern and unease".

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dana.leong@asiaone.com