'Honk for presents': Motorcyclist and pillion rider hand out Christmas goodies on the road, warms motorists' hearts

It seems like Santa ditched his sleigh and hit the streets of Singapore to hand out gifts on a motorcycle this year.

TikTok user Freshchocomilk posted two videos on Thursday (Dec 26), which have since gone viral and garnered over 100,000 views in total.

Donning a white mustache, Freshchocomilk rode around Singapore with a sign labelled "honk for presents" attached to their motorcycle.

The motorcycle was also decked out with reindeer ears and ribbons, while their pillion rider sported a bright red Santa cape in line with the festive theme.

In the video, Freshchcocomilk documents their interactions with various motorists on the street.

At the beginning of the video, the pillion rider seemed doubtful and can be heard saying: "You think they will honk?"

In a positive turn of events, a motorcyclist in the neighbouring lane honked and pulled up beside Freshchocomilk at a traffic junction. Subsequently, the pillion rider handed over a gift bag resembling a Christmas stocking to the surprise of the motorcyclist.

The video continues with several other instances of Freshchocomilk and their partner handing out gifts to motorcyclists and drivers.

Their partner is even seen hopping off the motorcycle during a red light stop to pass gifts to a car stopped behind them.

Netizens were impressed by Freshchocomilk's efforts to spread the Christmas spirit and lauded them in the comments.

Freshchocomilk credited American TikTok user Jeremiah Staab as the inspiration behind their video in the caption to his TikTok.

Staab went viral in 2023 for handing out gifts on his motorcycle.

"We had $80 and hope," said Freshchocomilk in the caption of their second video.

AsiaOne has reached out to Freshchocomilk for comments.

[[nid:664657]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com