singapore

'It brought a smile to my face': Girl seen leaving YSL lipstick at Bukit Merah resident's door on Christmas Day

'It brought a smile to my face': Girl seen leaving YSL lipstick at Bukit Merah resident's door on Christmas Day
PHOTO: Stomp
PUBLISHED ONDecember 27, 2023 7:55 AMByFarah Daley

A young girl was seen leaving lipsticks at HDB units in Bukit Merah on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Stomp contributor Sharm shared with Stomp a video of the girl leaving one of the lipsticks at her Jalan Bukit Ho Swee home at about 3.34pm.

"She was carrying a bagful of lipsticks and putting them at random houses," said the Stomp contributor.

She discovered it was a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Volupte Shine lipstick. According to Sephora Singapore, such lipsticks retail for $60.

Sharm said that the girl did not leave any note with the lipstick.

"I never expected such a thing to happen to me," she said.

"It was such an unexpected pleasant surprise and so heartwarming.

"It brought a smile to my face on Christmas Day.

"This is a nice reminder that kindness begets kindness.

"The world can be a better place with love and generosity.

"It's my turn to pay it forward."

ALSO READ: This made my day: Clementi hawker gives out 153 free meals for elderly to celebrate Christmas

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

MakeupgiftsHDBChristmaskindnessYouth
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.