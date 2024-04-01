'Horrific and unhygienic': Woman finds baby cockroach crawling around cake from bakery chain

A baby cockroach crawling around a cake, a piece of string swimming in broth, a piece of a plastic bag hidden among ikan bilis.

Enough to make you lose your appetite?

Photos of these disgusting finds in their food were posted by two customers on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (March 31).

One of them, who goes by the username Joey Tan, wrote: "I bought a cake from Cedele for [a] birthday celebration. Upon opening the cake box, there was a live cockroach inside roaming around on the cake."

She also posted a clip of the baby cockroach crawling around the cake, which she said was purchased from the bakery chain's outlet at Waterway Point.

'Horrific and unhygienic'

Tan said that after she collected the cake, she walked straight home — so it was unlikely that the cockroach made its way into the box during the trip — and stored it in the fridge once she was home.

"I have bought so many cakes from different bakeries and kept it in the same fridge but it's my first time encountering such a horrific and unhygienic incident," she added.

Tan claimed that she reached out to Cedele via email, WhatsApp and Facebook, but despite numerous messages, she "received no responses".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Cedele has apologised and takes full responsibility for the incident.

A spokesperson said that a system error had led to the oversight of Tan's complaint, Cedele has since reached out to her and is "in the process of closing the matter amicably".

'Double whammy'

Another disgusted customer who had to deal with unsavoury finds in her food is Facebook user Kristen Yeung.

She had ordered a Korean chicken soup at Koufu food court at Singapore General Hospital.

To her horror, she found her a piece of string in the soup, as well as a piece of "orange plastic bag" in her side dish of ikan bilis.

"Double whammy leh! What atrocious hygiene standards," she fumed.

AsiaOne has reached out to Yeung, Koufu and the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

