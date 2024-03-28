'We would've been in big trouble': Diner calls out dessert shop over needle in taro ball

A couple's dessert experience quickly turned awry after they discovered what looks like a needle in a taro ball.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (March 27), the diner, who goes by the username Jenn Chen, wrote: "The dessert was good until my hubby found a sharp needle in one of the mini taro balls."

In a close-up image posted of the taro ball, a piece of metal can be seen stuck inside it.

"Luckily, he didn't swallow it, or we would've been in big trouble," she wrote.

Although there was no mention of the dessert shop, Chen shared that she had the dessert at 100AM mall.

Chen claimed that she alerted the staff at the dessert shop of the needle found in the taro ball and they offered to make another bowl for them.

"But we were too freaked out, so we just asked for takeout instead," she added.

Netizens were quick to comment on Chen's post, many raising concerns about the sharp object in their food.

Others also commented that Chen should have alerted Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the incident.

Some also felt that Chen should have asked for a compensation instead of taking away another serving of the dessert.

In a separate post on Wednesday (March 28), a netizen suggested that the sharp metal object in the taro ball could have come from the supplier.

"The needle inside is due to factory manufacturing time when the needle accidentally drop into it," the Facebook user added.

A check by AsiaOne found that the incident took place at Bean.Factory Singapore's outlet at 100AM mall.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Bean.Factory Singapore said that internal investigations on the incident are underway.

SFA looking into matter

SFA told AsiaOne that they are currently looking into the matter.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices," they told AsiaOne

SFA added that they will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained,

Stressing the importance of food operators adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices, SFA said: "Food operators should also ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained."

Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chen for comment.

