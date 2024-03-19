'Sucked in something with a crunch': Woman horrified by cockroach in soy bean drink

Finding a cockroach in your drink is scary enough, but crunching down on one is probably worse.

That's what one woman had to experience after purchasing a soy bean drink from Mr Bean, according to her post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (March 18).

Facebook user Pamster Tan said she was on her way to work when she stopped by Mr Bean's drink outlet at Queenstown MRT station with her colleague.

"Started drinking happily since 12pm," Tan wrote. "Later part of the day, was continuing to drink [when] I sucked in something that's not a pearl and with a crunch [sic]."

Spitting the foreign object out, she was horrified to discover that it was a "huge cockroach".

Photos accompanying her post showed a mangled, dead cockroach lying on top of the plastic seal of her drink.

She added: "Now I am feeling sick at the thought of what bacteria I've been intaking since 12pm!"

In the comments section, a netizen suggested that Tan should see a doctor, not just for the sake of her health, but also as a means to collect "evidence".

"Go see a doctor and get examined, then get a report first. That's the first thing you should do," they stated.

"If possible also keep a sample of the drink and submit it as 'evidence'," they said.

Others urged the woman to alert the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the incident.

Internal investigations underway: Mr Bean Singapore

On the same day, Mr Bean Singapore also commented on Tan's Facebook post.

Apologising for the "unhappy incident" at their Queenstown MRT station outlet, a spokesperson from Mr Bean asked for Tan's contact details, urging her to give them feedback to support their internal investigations.

"Once again, we are sorry for this unhappy experience and we look forward to your reply," the statement concluded.

AsiaOne has contacted SFA for more information.

