Hotelier Ong Beng Seng issued notice of arrest, out on bail for Iswaran-linked CPIB probe

SINGAPORE – Hotelier Ong Beng Seng has been issued a notice of arrest by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and is cooperating with the anti-graft body to provide information in relation to his interactions with Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Hotel Properties Limited said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange at 7.30am on Friday that no charges have been filed against Mr Ong, who is founder and managing director of the company.

“He will be travelling from 14 July 2023 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore. He has been given a notice of arrest and has posted bail of $100,000,” the statement read.

[[nid:638844]]

Hotel Properties added that Mr Ong is cooperating with the CPIB and has provided the information requested.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the Board if there are subsequent material developments,” the company said.

Hotel Properties said Mr Ong will continue his duties and responsibilities as managing director in the meantime after the nominating committee determined that he is suitable to do so.

“The Board and the nominating committee will continue to monitor the progress of the matter and the nominating committee will continue to re-assess the suitability of the continued appointment of Mr Ong,” the company said.

On Wednesday, the CPIB announced that Mr Iswaran, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, is assisting with an investigation into a case it uncovered. It did not give details on the nature of the investigation.

This story is developing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.