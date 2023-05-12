Hottest day in 2023? Temperature soars to 36.2 deg C at Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE — The mercury soared to a high of 36.2 deg C on Friday (May 12), surpassing the highest temperature officially recorded in 2023 in Singapore.

Friday's high was recorded in the south of Choa Chu Kang at 2.46pm, exceeding that of the previously reported hottest day of 2023, when 36.1 deg C was recorded in Admiralty, on April 14.

The highest-ever daily maximum temperature was 37 deg C in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had previously forecast that the warm and humid weather experienced in April was expected to continue into the first half of May.

"May is normally one of the warmest months of the year," MSS said in an earlier release. The first half of May is forecast to be warm and humid, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 34 deg C on most afternoons.

"On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 deg C."

ALSO READ: Sweater weather: Temperature at as low as 21.1 deg C in Singapore

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.