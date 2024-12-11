Hougang murder: Victim was mum of 3, moved to Singapore to provide for family

The woman who was stabbed to death in Hougang on Tuesday (Dec 10) has been identified as 34-year-old Vietnamese national Dao Thi Hong.

The mother of three moved to Singapore from Hanoi five years ago, reported The Straits Times.

She worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store at Block 210 Hougang Street 21, where she was repeatedly stabbed by a 42-year-old man, who was an employee.

The attack happened at about 11am on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the woman was screaming and the man was brandishing a knife.

Another employee at the store, a 26-year-old man, tried to intervene and was wounded.

Dao's friend, who gave her name as Sally, told The Straits Times she took leave on Wednesday to pay her respects to the deceased at a makeshift altar set up behind the store.

"I came to light a candle and pay respects to her," said the woman. "I wanted to stay here and accompany her for a while. It’s better for her.”

Ah Zai, a Vietnamese man who identified himself as the deceased's friend, told The Straits Times that she moved to Singapore to provide for her family.

While Dao's relatives will be flying to Singapore to settle her affairs, her husband was unable to secure a passport in time, Sally told Lianhe Zaobao.

Recounting his interactions with Dao, Ah Zai described Dao as a "good person" who treated him well.

Both Ah Zai and Sally said they did not know the suspect.

Those who worked near the hardware store told The Straits Times that the area was peaceful and everyone got along with each other. They were not familiar with the suspect, they added.

Deceased argued with suspect

Dao and the suspect were at loggerheads with each other when they worked together, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She reportedly injured the man after pushing a cart onto his foot, and the latter wanted Dao to pay his medical fee.

Their employer later offered to foot the medical bill, and transferred the suspect to another outlet. The man, however, could not get along with other employees at the second store, and the employer decided to send him home.

The suspect was said to have had another argument with Dao before he attacked her at the store.

The man will be charged with murder on Thursday. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

[[nid:712328]]

claudiatan@asiaone.com