Woman stabbed at Hougang store dies, man arrested for murder

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old woman in Kovan on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at Block 210 Hougang Street 21 at about 11.05am.

Police officers found the woman and a 26-year-old man with stab wounds at the location.

Both were taken to hospital, where the woman subsequently died.

The woman was stabbed multiple times at Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store in Kovan, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Witnesses reportedly said that the older man was heard arguing with the woman, who works at the hardware store.

The man then brandished a knife, causing people to scream and flee.

The 26-year-old man reportedly working at the hardware store had tried to de-escalate the situation but was stabbed in the abdomen, reported Zaobao.

The woman reportedly lost consciousness after allegedly being stabbed at least six times.

The police said the man was arrested at scene. He had sustained injuries in the attack and was conveyed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all parties are known to each other, said the police.

The 42-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 12) with murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

This is a developing story.

