'Hours and hours of queuing': TikToker shares what her cruise to nowhere vacation is really like

With all the amenities available within a walking distance to your room, a cruise to nowhere might seem like the perfect stress-free holiday. However, this TikToker's videos showed that it might not the case after all.

In a two-part video series shared by Yvonne Ling on Monday (Nov 14) and Tuesday — with over a million views in total — it showed the "s*** about Royal Caribbean that people don't care about."

These include time limits for specific amenities such as the pool and bumper cars, and having "tens of couples staring at you" while relaxing in the jacuzzi.

The longest queue that the TikToker had to endure was the "three-hour wait" at the cruise terminal. All guests had to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test before boarding the ship.

While Ling's experiences might put some people off from using their passports for a holiday out at sea, another video shared by the TikToker on Monday (Nov 14) showed the one activity that does not require hours of queuing – eating.

In the comments, some netizens appreciate Ling for "speaking the truth".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/vonsterbelle

But some netizens felt that their cruise to nowhere holiday experiences are "not as bad" as what the TikToker had portrayed in her videos.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/vonsterbelle

In September, Royal Caribbean opened bookings for a 'cruise to somewhere' next year sailing to locations like Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam with cruises ranging from three to nine nights long.

