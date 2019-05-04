House tour: A colonial, war and death theme in this art gallery-like BTO flat in Yishun

This unique five-room BTO flat in Yishun belongs to a couple with an interesting art collection. The homeowner, who is in his 50s, designed the home sans an interior designer. "I call this look Colonialism in Memoriam. It was inspired by the movie Hunger Games and the 80's song Rock Me Amadeus. After putting together a series of unique, ultra-modern and classic-style accessories, I created an art gallery-like design," he says.

Photo: Home & Decor

Most of the art pieces are Asian-themed. The homeowner also used colours such as white, Tiffany blue, and grey -- particularly in the living room, where the main art piece ("Colonialism In Memoriam") is placed. There are also lots of love, war, and death-related graphics and art pieces strategically placed throughout the home, to fit the theme.

Photo: Home & Decor

While the living room sports a brighter and more eye-catching colours, the dining and kitchen space features a darker scheme.

Photo: Home & Decor

He chose this colour scheme as it is easy for maintenance. It also exudes a relaxing ambience for when guests come over for late-night hangouts.

Photo: Home & Decor

Although the homeowner has used lots of mixed metal elements, the main accent colour is gold and blue.

Photo: Home & Decor

To enhance the HDB-given WC (which comes with a water recycling feature), the homeowner fitted a gold-finished cover. It conceals the tap, but maintains its functionality.

Photo: Home & Decor

The art piece in the master bedroom entrance "represents a fengshui wheel with a modernised colonial touch". "The three floating bottles represents greed, anger, and obsession -- the three main sins in Buddhism," he shares.

Photo: Home & Decor

More unique pieces on display in the study cum walk-in wardrobe area. Black and blue, with a touch of gold, was used to get a calm atmosphere.

Photo: Home & Decor

An art piece along the corridor.Photo: Home & Decor

The homeowner spent $150,000 (renovation and furnishings) to create this unique home.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.