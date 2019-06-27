How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?

You've surely seen those "MOVING OUT SALE" banners plastered inside (and outside) budget shops such as ValuDollar.

Despite the proud announcements of "Fire Sale!" and "We Lose Money You Save!" in the form of red capital letters on bright yellow banners, we realise that these shops still exist in the same location a few months later.

In these budget shops, you will find food and everyday items at heavily discounted prices. A tin of potato chips cost as little as $1, compared to a price tag of $3.20 at major supermarkets. Branded chocolates and shower products are also some of the popular items among the crowd. It is not uncommon to see baskets loaded with 10 packets of Kit Kat to be given away as gifts.

But if every item is so cheap, how do budget shops manage to pay wages, rent, earn profits, and even expand to more outlets? Here are four reasons why budget shops can still thrive, despite their low, low prices.

1. OFF-BRAND PRODUCTS

This is when an item is imported from a cheaper country instead of its original country of origin.

Here's a fictional example. Tim Tam biscuits are a brand of chocolate biscuit made by the Australian biscuit company Arnott's. In some budget shops, Tim Tams might be imported from countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, or the Philippines.

This does not mean that the biscuits are fake or inedible. It could mean that the ingredients used for the biscuit and chocolate coating are of lower quality, which might explain why certain food items - ifyou were to do a taste test with the same item in major supermarkets - will taste different.

Last year, Eatbook published a video where participants tried out five different types of snacks from two different places, NTUC and ValuDollar. The participants noticed variations in taste and texture in some of the products, which makes us wonder - how similar are the products in budget shops compared to supermarkets?

2. GREY MARKET RETAILING

If you have ever wondered why some shops are able to sell luxury, yet authentic, goods to customers at 50 per cent off the original price, it's because of a phenomenon known as grey market retailing.