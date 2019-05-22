How motorcyclist reacted to cabby who flashed middle finger on BKE will make you LOL

Unhappy about being honked at, a taxi driver flashed his middle finger -- only for a motorcyclist to react with a gesture of his own.

Stomp contributor Rayan was travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway, towards Woodlands Checkpoint, at around 8.30am on Tuesday (May 21) when he witnessed the incident.

He said: "The cabby was filtering left and blocking the road. He also crossed the double white lines.

"Many motorcyclists honked at the cabby, who rolled down his window and flipped the bird.

"How one of the riders reacted was hilarious."

A video submitted by Rayan shows a motorcyclist lifting his left leg towards the taxi driver.

The Stomp contributor added: "I thought the cabby was rude until I saw what the motorcyclist did.

"They then all went on their own way."

