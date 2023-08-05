'How to rest?' Pasir Ris resident complains of noise from road works at midnight, netizens fire back

The welfare of migrant workers has been something of a hot topic lately, with a recent discussion around the mode of transport in which they are ferried around.

A 20-second clip of migrant workers working late into the night at Pasir Ris seems to have caused a bit of a stir online.

Last Sunday (July 30), a Facebook user posted the aforementioned video on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

His complaint was simple: Why are they still working at midnight?

From a vantage point in an HDB apartment, workers can be seen toiling away on the road.

The road works was producing a considerable amount of noise and given its proximity to residential areas, it was something of an issue for the user.

"How to rest?" the video caption read.

The post triggered a strong response from the community, and a number of netizens chimed in to provide their two cents on the matter.

Some felt that there's no real basis for a complaint.

One netizen mentioned how the workers would rather be doing something else at such an ungodly hour.

He added: "Maybe an emergency where some people are without electricity. If [it's a] one-off, be more understanding. If everyday, then can complain."

Others noted a potentially practical reason for having road works at night.

While the frazzled resident admitted that he does not know the urgency of the construction work, "the noise is true".

He added that such works should stop after 10pm.

According to the National Environment Agency, such works are prohibited on Sundays and public holidays for construction sites located within 150 metres of residential premises.

No work is allowed from 10pm to 7am on Saturdays or eves of public holidays.

