18-year-old male teen charged with trafficking Kpods

An 18-year-old male teenager was charged in court on Monday (April 6) with trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods, also known as Kpods.

In a press release, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the teen, Cornelius Goh Shao Zhi, had allegedly sold the pods to buyers after notifying them of stock availability via Telegram.

Goh was arrested on April 4 after HSA enforcement officers, acting on a tip-off, raided his home.

HSA officers seized one vaporiser, 108 pods and one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes at the unit. The pods tested positive for etomidate.

Goh is the second 18-year-old to be charged by HSA for allegedly trafficking Kpods.

On Oct 17, Rayern Kwek Rui An, was charged with the same offence. Authorities seized two e-vaporisers and 127 suspected Kpods from Kwek's vehicle, along with another five pods from his home in Bedok.

Investigations into Goh's alleged trafficking of Kpods are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the duty-unpaid cigarettes have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Tougher laws on vapes, heavier penalties from May 1

Parliament on March 6 passed new anti-vaping laws, which are expected to come into force on May 1.

Under the amendments to the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993, renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, etomidate and its analogues will be listed as specified psychoactive substances (SPS).

Importers could face up to 20 years' jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face up to 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane.

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