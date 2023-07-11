'Human tissue paper': Woman chopes parking lot by standing in it, boldly raps knuckles on reversing car

If a vehicle was reversing towards you, would you dodge or stand your ground?

This woman decided the cost outweighed the risks and stood firm in a parking lot, 'chope-ing' it as a car tried to reverse into the lot, as seen in a video uploaded to Roads.sg yesterday (July 10).

The video, which was filmed outside Hotel 81 at Jiak Chuan Road, Chinatown, shows a woman dressed in black standing in a parking lot, eyeing cars around.

A black multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) can then be seen backing up towards the lot.

As it becomes apparent that the MPV was trying to take up the lot she was standing in, the woman goes towards the moving vehicle instead of avoiding it.

She then boldly raps her knuckles against the rear of the vehicle, warning the driver.

The MPV then comes to a halt for a few moments; on the other side of the road, the driver of a silver Audi - who the woman is likely 'chope-ing' the lot for - opens his door.

Just as the Audi driver tries to step out of the vehicle, possibly to confront the MPV driver, the latter drives off.

Many netizens expressed distaste towards the woman's actions, even describing her as a "human tissue paper".

"I don't tolerate this, I would not care and just park - she can call the police. The black car should have just parked, nothing wrong," a user wrote.

"Every video I see with this kind of situation, drivers all give in to the person who's 'chope-ing', no one ever fights back. No wonder more [situations like this] happen."

However, some also felt that the lot might have 'belonged' to the Audi driver.

Said one user: "Fair enough, the Audi driver is already there. It's not like those [people whose] cars aren't there but the person standing there is."

Another agreed and commented: "I hate 'chope-ing' lot using people, but at least the car is already there."

Sending a passenger down to 'chope' parking lots isn't uncommon in Singapore, although it is frowned upon by most.

In March, a driver uploaded his dash cam footage to TikTok showing a man standing in a lot, casually sipping a beverage.

The man didn't move as the driver tried to back into the lot.

The driver attempted to get the man to leave, but he replied, pointing at a car behind him: "I'm 'chope-ing' the lot for my friend, he's right there."

Before relinquishing the lot, the driver could be heard muttering in disbelief: "Are you serious? My goodness!"

