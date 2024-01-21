'I am alive': Singapore PR's text to wife after getting shot in the leg in Prague

SINGAPORE - Lying in an ambulance after he was caught in a shooting spree in Prague, the first thing Mr Peter Vendel did was to text his wife: "I am alive."

The 48-year-old Dutchman, a Singapore permanent resident, had been shot in his right thigh. He was among the 25 injured on Dec 21, 2023, when a 24-year-old student went on a shooting spree at Charles University in the capital of the Czech Republic. Fourteen people were killed.

In Mr Vendel's first media interview since the incident, he told The Straits Times on Jan 20 about his family of four's harrowing experience on the last day of their holiday in Prague.

They were taking in the sights in the city when they saw people running all of a sudden. The family, too, began to run when Mr Vendel's wife, Madam Sofea Musa, realised that gunshots were being fired.

After running for a few minutes, Mr Vendel felt his body give way.

"I was in disbelief. I did not feel any impact on my leg, nothing. I felt myself fall to the ground and I just knew I couldn't move," said Mr Vendel, who works as a country director in the marine sector here.

It took him a few moments to realise what had happened, and he shouted: "I've been shot."

Madam Sofea, 40, tried to pull him to safety, but lacked the strength to do so. Two people nearby helped to pull him away shortly before an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, leaving his family behind.

In the ambulance, Mr Vendel tried to make sense of the events that had just unfolded. He thought about his wife and children - a 15-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son - and their safety.

Then, the severity of his injuries and pain hit him, along with the frigid 4 deg C weather.

"The last thing I remember is that I was rolled into the operating theatre after a CT scan to remove the bullet, before I passed out. My body had gone into shock," he said.

Mr Vendel went through a second operation in Prague to remove the remaining shrapnel and part of his pelvis, and to stop the internal bleeding he suffered from the gunshot wound.

The couple initially planned for him to undergo subsequent operations in the Netherlands, as it is nearer to Prague, and he would be with family. But due to insurance and payment issues, they opted to return to Singapore, after doctors' clearance was given.

But the journey back on Jan 14 had its own set of challenges.

Along with his wife, son and a medical staff member, Mr Vendel took a 15-hour Lufthansa Airlines flight from Prague - with a five-hour stopover at Frankfurt Airport - back to Singapore. Their daughter had returned to Singapore on Dec 29.

"I couldn't sit upright, so I had to lay down on a stretcher bed that was propped up. It was at an elevated level, so I was pretty close to the luggage compartment.

"It was very uncomfortable, not being able to move for such a long period of time, along with fresh wounds," he lamented, quipping: "It is not something I would recommend to anyone."

Since returning to Singapore, Mr Vendel has undergone yet another operation at Mount Elizabeth Hospital to clean up the rest of the bone splinters. When a bone breaks or is fractured, small fragments of it can break off and become lodged in the surrounding tissues.

He has a final operation scheduled on Jan 25 to insert a permanent implant in his thigh.

"The doctors here have reassured me that after the installation of the implant, I will be able to do all the activities I used to do before, just not ballet or marathons, which is not a problem," he joked.

Mr Vendel said he is aware of the long road to recovery, and although a timeline or programme has not been drawn up yet, he plans to focus on the final operation and rehabilitation. He has also begun physiotherapy to regain his ability to stand and sit upright.

Working in the marine industry requires a lot of moving around, and Mr Vendel is thankful that when he eventually returns to work, he will be able to do more deskbound work. He has received support from his company and colleagues, who have been in contact with him through phone messages and visits.

Mr Vendel and Madam Sofea, an employment inspector who is on extended leave, have also been keeping a close eye on their children to make sure they are doing well.

Their daughter has been offered counselling sessions by her school, while their son has been dealing with jet lag, having been away from home for almost a month.

"I tell everyone and my family members who are affected that crying can be a good remedy to lighten the mind," Mr Vendel said, adding that he has not given the shooting incident much thought himself.

Madam Sofea said the ordeal will not deter the family from returning to Europe in the future.

As his final operation draws near, Mr Vendel hopes to regain a sense of normalcy as he keeps a positive outlook by celebrating each milestone he achieves, while maintaining his sense of humour.

"I took my first shower today since Dec 21. I hope I've not been too smelly," he joked.

