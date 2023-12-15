'I am paying $27 for 2 drinks?' Man accuses Foodpanda rider of stealing his bento boxes

A Foodpanda customer has accused a delivery rider of stealing his family's dinner.

Eng Kim Yong, 36, told AsiaOne on Thursday (Dec 14) that he put in a $27 order of drinks and bento boxes from Taiwanese restaurant chain I Love Taimei's Waterway Point outlet on Wednesday evening.

However, CCTV footage outside his home showed that the delivery rider arrived at his doorstep with only the drinks.

Accusing the delivery rider of stealing the food, Eng said that he contacted Foodpanda's customer service for help.

In messages seen by AsiaOne, a staff member told Eng that a re-delivery and refund is "not possible for this order".

When the customer asked Foodpanda to call the driver, they replied that they were not able to reach him.

"I'm paying $27 for two drinks? I felt scammed," Eng, a manager of a call centre, told AsiaOne.

"They just proceeded to close my case without any escalation or resolution."

Eng shared that his family, including his two-year-old daughter, were left angry and hungry.

"My daughter was cranky as she missed her dinner time after coming back from child care," he said, adding that he managed to find food for her an hour later.

"But she had to go on an empty stomach."

Foodpanda told AsiaOne that Eng was provided a refund for the missing items in his order.

