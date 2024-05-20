'I can buy a whole pack from supermarket': Diner outraged over $1 charge for chilli at East Ocean restaurant

Chilli sauce is typically served at no extra charge at restaurants.

But one diner was shocked to learn that she would have to pay $1 for a plate of chilli sauce at the popular East Ocean Teochew Restaurant located in Ngee Ann City.

The establishment is known for its Teochew cuisine and dim sum.

The diner, who only wanted to be known as Chee, told AsiaOne that each order of the condiment is also subject to GST and service charge, which meant that each saucer of chilli costs around $1.20.

She has never come across such charges; save for the one time she visited an eatery in the Hong Kong airport.

"I can understand if the first plate of chilli is complimentary, and the subsequent plates are chargeable. But to charge for chilli that usually goes with dim sum - I can't appreciate [this move]," said Chee.

"I can buy a whole pack [of chillis] from the supermarket at a cheaper price."

AsiaOne found that the restaurant has a four-star rating on Google reviews, with reviewers praising the taste of the dishes.

"It tastes better than it looks... Old school vibes of the restaurant is also quite hard to find nowadays," commented one diner.

"Decently priced restaurant, service is fast and efficient. And the overall taste of the dishes is not bad," wrote another customer.

Among the negative reviews left on the page, however, were several diners who expressed their shock over the $1 charge for chillis.

"Didn't know chilli became that expensive. Scary indeed in my opinion. Small plate of chilli and to charge $1 is a little over the tab," wrote a reviewer.

Said another: "First time being charged one dollar for chilli sauce in a restaurant in Singapore."

AsiaOne has reached out to East Ocean Teochew Restaurant for more information.

