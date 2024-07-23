'I can hit you!' Elderly man threatens woman on bus at Lavender, gets injured during scuffle

An elderly man lost his temper at a woman on the bus and the two allegedly got into an altercation upon alighting, causing him to fall and get injured.

A video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore by user Mai Daquan on Friday (July 19) shows the man in question lying on a patch of grass against a fence beside a bus stop. He is motionless and looking up at the sky.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Mai said that at about 10.45am on Friday, an elderly man and a young woman started arguing while on board bus 61, about five minutes away from the Hotel Boss bus stop along Jalan Sultan.

Mai told 8World that he was unsure why the two were arguing, but he heard the elderly man shout, "I can hit you!"

When another female passenger saw this, she stepped forward to separate the heated pair, he added.

The elderly man and the young woman then alighted at the bus stop, and he continued to provoke and even push her, according to the Facebook post.

The ensuing scuffle resulted in the elderly man losing his balance and falling backwards, hitting the fence behind him, Mai told 8World.

According to a picture included in the post, the bus driver went to check on the elderly man after the incident.

The woman reportedly called the police, according to 8World.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at about 10.55am on Friday near Block 416 Crawford Lane.

SCDF conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital. Another person, although assessed for minor injuries, declined to be sent to hospital.

