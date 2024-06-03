'Suddenly started fighting': 2 men get into bloody brawl on MRT train, frightening passengers

A man suffered an injury on his head after brawling with a fellow passenger on an MRT train last Saturday (June 1) morning.

The scuffle broke out as the North East Line train was travelling from Kovan to Serangoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness surnamed Chen recounted: "It all happened so suddenly. There was no movement in the train carriage and no quarrelling sounds, but the two men suddenly started fighting."

In a 23-second clip of the altercation taken by her, a man in an orange T-shirt pushes another man dressed in grey and carrying a backpack against the train door. The latter retaliates with a punch and both men start throwing fists.

As they stumble to the floor, another passenger in a black T-shirt steps in between the men to break up the melee, shouting for them to stop. He holds the man in grey in a headlock and drags him away.

The man in orange gets up, blood trickling down the side of his head. Splatters of blood can also be seen on the carriage floor.

Throughout the altercation, a girl can be heard crying in the background.

Chen told Shin Min that the train carriage was initially crowded, but passengers moved away when the fight started.

When the train arrived at the Serangoon station, station staff asked the injured man if he required assistance. He reportedly waved the staff off, and another person later gave him tissues to wipe off the blood.

Chen added that he alighted one stop later at Woodleigh station, while the other man was still on board when she alighted at Farrer Park station.

Responding to Shin Min's inquiries, an SBS Transit spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said the control centre received a notification before the train's arrival at Serangoon station. A staff member did not find any incident on the train.

She added that the injured passenger was approached by a station employee, but he declined their help and continued on his journey. Train service continued to operate as per usual.

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

ALSO READ: Fight train: 2 men arrested after fighting on the MRT

lim.kewei@asiaone.com