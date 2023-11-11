'I can't bear to trap them': Ang Mo Kio resident who uses roast duck as bait finds 'pregnant' rodent with 10 baby rats in cage

An Ang Mo Kio resident, who previously made headlines for using roast meat as bait to catch dozens of rats near a market and hawker centre, has given a bittersweet update to the rodent problem.

On Oct 24, Shin Min Daily News reported that piles of garbage at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 had caused a rat infestation.

The trash thrown outside the bin centre, which consists of cardboard boxes, also caused a fire.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council has since installed additional CCTV cameras at the market and the HDB flat void deck as a deterrence to improper disposal, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday (Nov 10).

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, Liu, a resident in the estate, shared that there is less garbage left behind at the bin centre.

But even as the "rubbish mountain" problem has improved, the 56-year-old said that there are still rodent sightings in the vicinity.

After hearing the sounds of rats scurrying around, Liu then decided to take matters into his own hands once again on Nov 4 - by using the same modus operandi of roast duck as bait.

Liu shared that he managed to catch two rats in a single trap on Tuesday.

But after returning to his rat-trap cage later in the afternoon, the man noticed there were several baby rats scurrying around.

"It turns out that I had caught a 'pregnant' rat and it delivered all these baby rats," Liu said. "Although I felt it was gross, I couldn't bear to trap them."

Liu added that Ang Mo Kio Town Council later dispatched cleaners to deal with the rodents.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council previously told Shin Min Daily News that it conducts weekly inspections for rodent burrows in the vicinity of Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

They noted then that the market area might be a potential food source for the rodents.

