'I choked up': Woman expresses gratitude for elderly taxi driver who pauses meter during Orchard Road jam

Are you someone who's willing to sacrifice money to show a little kindness?

Well, one taxi driver was more than happy to do just that.

On Friday afternoon (Nov 25), Facebook user and founder of Playtopia Singapore Laila White took to social media to express her gratitude and shared how a 70-year-old driver made her day merely by pausing the taxi meter till the horrendous traffic at Orchard Road clears up.

In her post, she said that she took a cab from ION Orchard and was heading towards the nearby CTE entrance when she encountered the infamous Orchard Road jam.

Her taxi driver, Lim Kek Wah, then warned her about how this road was a nightmare for many passengers, especially during peak hours.

And in good faith, he then told her that he would pause his taxi meter until the road cleared up, much to her surprise.

"Uncle comes from poor family. Money is not easy to make so don't worry, if I can help, I help," he said, shared White in her post.

This made her heart swell and she choked up.

"People that knows me, knows how I view money. It pays the bills but I would not sell my soul to earn it," she said.

This Singaporean then proceeded to ask the driver about his upbringing and he shared that he had to drop out of school when he was only 10 years old as his father had died.

He said it then became his duty to look after the family.

He recounted how he had to work as a coolio carrying bags of rice on his back for 20 cents at Clarke Quay, with each bag weighing about 100kg.

The driver added that, unlike many others, he did not have the liberty to worry or follow his passion and had to do what was best for his family.

When she arrived at her destination, White decided to pay him a little extra but she emphasised that it was not because she felt sorry for him but because she was touched by his kindness and found the lessons he shared invaluable.

"He made up for my sh**** morning. And that my friend is human connection."

