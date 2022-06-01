'Pretty privilege' or kindness? GrabHitch driver brings crying woman to Dempsey cafe to soothe her

Sometimes strangers may make for the best shoulders to cry on.

In a TikTok post yesterday (May 31), user Jstkilz shared her experience with a kind GrabHitch driver that brought her to PS Cafe in Dempsey after she had a "mental breakdown" and started crying in his vehicle.

"I was having a mental breakdown and in the car I started non-stop horrendously crying," Jstkilz wrote on her video. "So the driver decides to bring me to Dempsey to eat [because] he felt so bad for me."

Referring to the driver as "J", she also expressed her thanks, calling him a "real dude".

"That driver deserves a medal," a user commented.

Many other users also expressed their appreciation for the driver, with one also mentioning that J's actions were "really sweet".

However, some TikTokers felt that the driver only helped Jstkilz because she was attractive.

"Pretty privilege," one comment stated, gaining over 400 likes.

"You are gorgeous," another user said. "I think anyone would have done that for you."

There were also commenters who felt the driver had other motives apart from simple kindness.

"I think that's another way of saying: 'Hey I know you're broken and all, but can I get to know you?'"

Many users humorously placed themselves in Jstkilz's shoes and wondered what would have happened if they were the ones in a stranger's car, bawling their hearts out.

Said one: "If I [cried] in the car, the driver [would] ask me to go out and cancel the trip."

Said another: "The driver definitely will send me to IMH (Institute of Mental Health) instead of bringing me to [a] cafe."

While some users also cast doubts on whether this incident happened or if Jstkilz had made it up, many others also sent well-wishes her way.

Not all private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers are necessarily good-natured, however.

Two weeks ago, another TikTok user received unwelcome messages from a GrabHitch driver — coincidentally also known as "J" — who said he got aroused by her photographs.

When this TikTok user shared her incident on her TikTok page, netizens were in utter disgust and disbelief.

But it's not all negativity when it comes to drivers — some of them have brought smiles to many faces.

In December last year, a PHV driver dressed up as Santa Claus and decked his car full of Christmas decorations, bringing joy and festivity to many of his customers.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jstkilz for comment.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

