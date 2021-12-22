No joke: 'Santa Claus' private-hire driver gifts sweet treats, gets in the mood for Christmas

Instead of riding a reindeer bearing gifts, it seems Santa Claus is going about his business in a private-hire vehicle this year.

In a Reddit post shared last Sunday (Dec 19) — with over 450 upvotes — it showed the vehicle was adorned with various lights and Christmas decorations.

The private-hire driver has been driving for the past decade and dressing up as Santa is a yearly tradition for him, according to Reddit user Usukmordanido.

In the comments, netizens praised the private-hire driver for going the extra mile, adding that they are feeling the Christmas vibes.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Usukmordanido

In November this year, another 'Santa Claus' was spotted going about his day in a more eco-friendly mode of transport.

In a TikTok video shared by user Shimmerthetzu — with over 30,000 views — a man dressed in costume can be seen riding his bicycle while waving to his friendly admirers in Bedok.

Perhaps he was heading to 'Santa's grotto' — decked with the various lights and completed with a faux fireplace — that Bedok residents had prepared for him.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fikfladoodles/video/7044162387104058625?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSADKAESPgo8v4mA0OMrWSvZPymf2PSxsgKJ1dQGnJC6Am

In December 2021, a passenger boarded a Grab ride and was pleasantly surprised by a vibrantly-decorated car and its driver who gave out free snacks, Stomp reported.

The Stomp contributor, named as Winston, said at that time: "The whole journey was very nice, comfortable and relaxing. The music put me in a holiday mood and the driver was very friendly, allowing me to take photos and videos."

ALSO READ: From spooky to cosy: Residents deck Sembawang HDB corridor with Christmas lights

chingshijie@asiaone.com