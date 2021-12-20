From spooky to cosy: Residents deck Sembawang HDB corridor with Christmas lights

Christmas trees, presents, and a fireplace — these are what you'd normally expect in homes during the festive season.

But in Sembawang, a group of residents got creative and decked their common corridor to spread some Christmas joy.

This caught the eye of a neighbour who was amazed by the effort put into the decorations.

TikTok user Rynaaa1701 posted a video of the spruced-up space on Dec 19, garnering over 151,000 views and 200 comments.

She took her followers on a quick tour of the Canberra Street common corridor. It had everything you'd associate with the holiday – twinkling lights, Christmas trees with presents as well as stockings hanging by a 'fireplace'.

Even The Grinch made a cameo appearance in the video.

If this space looked familiar, it's because you've probably seen it before.

In October, the same group of residents transformed the common corridor into a mini Halloween horror attraction with ghouls and spooky movie characters greeting unsuspecting visitors.

Rest assured, there's no hint of those spine-chilling stuff as it's all love and peace this time around.

The comments section can attest to that, with a number of TikTok users applauding the neighbours for being so supportive of each other.

Some #Sembawang residents have been very enthusiastic and creative in celebrating various festivities. Through these... Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Saturday, December 18, 2021

The decorations once again won praise from Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung, who wrote in a Facebook post: "Through these efforts, they share the joy and meaning of the festivities, as neighbours.

"This has brought so much cheer and community togetherness to the corridors of our estates!"

