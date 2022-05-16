Woman receives message from hitch driver saying he gets aroused by her photos

While looking to hitch a ride, one woman ended up receiving unwelcome messages from a stranger.

TikTok user Nicolett.ee posted a video last Saturday (May 14) detailing her experience. She explained that she was looking for a ride on messaging app Telegram, when she received a message from a user who offered her a free ride — in exchange for a hook-up.

According to screenshots in the TikTok, 'J' also told her: "Is it a compliment if I get hard off your pics [sic]".

Nicolett.ee's video has since garnered over 100,000 views and more than 160 comments from other users who shared her disgust and disbelief at 'J''s messages.

In the comments, Nicolett.ee, who has more than 7,000 followers on the video-sharing platform, also defended herself against naysayers who put the blame on her said she should have booked a ride from a ride-hailing app instead.

"Regardless, even if someone uses Telehitch, it's not like they're asking to get these kind of messages right?" she wrote.

Responding to another user who asked her why she appeared to laugh off the stranger's remark which might have served to encourage him, Nicolett.ee clarified that she was "taken aback" by the nature of the conversation at that time.

In a subsequent TikTok, Nicolett.ee added that 'J' continued to message her after she ignored his initial messages.

After she blocked him, another account, 'L', began messaging her as well.

"They're probably the same person, that's all I know, so stay safe," Nicolett.ee remarked.

The Telegram group SG Hitch is known to offer users a cheaper alternative to ride-hailing apps. Users looking for a ride can simply indicate where they are, and where they need a ride to.

Prospective drivers can then message them privately to confirm the ride. Conversely, drivers can also indicate if they can offer a ride to anyone.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nicolett.ee for further comment.

