'I couldn't stand up': Woman suffers tailbone fracture after going down slide at Wild Wild Wet

What was meant to be a day of fun at water theme park Wild Wild Wet ended up with a trip to the hospital for one 50-year-old woman.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, identified by her surname Li, shared that she'd visited Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East with her family last Monday (Aug 21).

Li and her son attempted the 'Slide Up' attraction at the park without incident.

She later agreed to accompany her son for another round down the slide, described as an "extreme water slide" on Wild Wild Wet's website.

Plunging four-storeys down the U-shaped slide on a raft, Li told Shin Min Daily News that she felt a sudden, excruciating pain in her back as she hit the bottom.

Li let out several screams but could not get down as the raft was still oscillating back and forth and did not stop immediately.

But when it eventually did, Li found that she could not stand up properly due to the pain.

"Coming down from the raft, it was so painful I couldn't stand up. I had to rely on my son to help me walk," Li was quoted as saying.

She had thought at first that it might be a minor injury, but the pain became more intense and unbearable, bringing her to tears.

A Wild Wild Wet staff member who noticed Li's discomfort offered their assistance, spraying the injured area with a pain-relieving spray. They also helped to call an ambulance for Li.

Said Li: "I was admitted to the hospital in only my bathing suit. I was shivering from the cold and was so scared that I would be paralysed."

Li was diagnosed with a tailbone (coccyx) fracture and was told by the doctors to rest for two weeks and avoid lifting heavy objects or using excessive force.

"That night, the injured area was so painful that I couldn't sleep," Li said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Li is waiting for an explanation from the management of Wild Wild Wet.

"I hope the management can prioritise this case and investigate what happened... to prevent a similar incident from recurring," said Li.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson for NTUC Club which manages the theme park, stated that it was aware of the incident and is currently conducting an internal investigation. The spokesperson stated that they are also in contact with the affected visitors.

AsiaOne has reached out to NTUC Club for more information.

