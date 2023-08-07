'She's in a lot of pain': Elderly woman falls and fractures back after bus doors close on her

An elderly passenger fell and fractured her back after a bus captain closed the doors while she was exiting the vehicle.

The accident happened last Friday (Aug 4) afternoon at a bus stop along Toa Payoh Lorong 8, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Huang, 51, told the Chinese evening daily that his 78-year-old mother boarded the bus from Toa Payoh Bus Interchange to go home after shopping for groceries.

When the bus reached her stop, she stood up from the priority seat and wanted to alight from the front door.

"The doors suddenly closed on my mother, she couldn't dodge them in time due to her slower reaction," he said. "The doors hit her shoulder and she fell to the ground."

The bus driver immediately helped his mother, and also called for an ambulance.

According the elderly woman, the bus driver told her that he had accidentally pressed a button to close the front doors.

But Huang is unsure why the driver had done so, especially when he could clearly see the elderly woman.

At the hospital, she was found to have suffered a fracture in her back from the fall, Huang said, adding that his mother is in pain.

"My mother's still warded in hospital for observation. She can't turn over in bed due to her back pain," he said.

"She's in a lot of pain, and it's unbearable for us to see her like this."

With the medical expenses amounting to $3,000, Huang is worried that no one would be able to take care of his mother after she is discharged from hospital.

Due to the woman's advanced age, her family members are wary of further complications if she goes for surgery.

They have opted for her to recuperate from her injury over the next three months, but Huang is concerned that he would be too busy at work to take care of her.

Describing how he lives alone with his mother, Huang said: "The nurses have been taking care of her in the past two days in hospital. But it will be inconvenient for me when she is discharged."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Monday (Aug 7), SBS Transit said that they are in touch with the passenger's family to express their care and concern, as well as render assistance "as best they can".

"We are sorry that this has happened and our topmost priority is the well-being of Mdm Lim," said a spokesperson.

"Meanwhile, we wish her a speedy and complete recovery."

