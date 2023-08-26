'I don't believe politics solves problems': Tan Kin Lian shares why he won't run in General Election

Throughout Tan Kin Lian's presidential campaign, he has said that he would use the president's "soft powers" to influence policies — such as cost of living, housing and jobs — if he were elected.

Even though several analysts have pointed out that his aim is unrealistic and misleading, Tan has not let up on his desire to "gather the aspirations and feelings of the people" and convey them to the prime minister.

With Tan so keen to influence policies, why didn't he join a political party to run in a General Election instead?

"I don't believe politics solves problems. Party A versus Party B," the 75-year-old presidential candidate said, in response to a question posed to him at a dialogue session organised by the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) on Saturday (Aug 26) afternoon.

The 90-minute session, held at the Kent Ridge Guild House and open to NUSS members only, was livestreamed via Tan's Facebook page.

"To be frank, we already have 10 opposition members in Parliament. They can speak, but they're shouted down. This is bad," he said. "Even non-PAP party leaders like Chee Soon Juan. He had many good ideas, but he was demonised and made to look like a devil."

"Right now, some people are making Tan Kin Lian look like a devil, or a clown," Tan added, eliciting laughter from those present at the dialogue session.

Noting that the problems in Singapore "are daunting", Tan said the livelihoods of Singaporeans will not be taken care of when politicians from different parties spend their time "fighting" each other.

"I prefer to be elected as president, so that I can talk to the prime minister," he said. "I hope he'll respect me for being older. And I think that he might feel that I'm wiser."

In a walkabout on Friday, Tan said that he feels that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is a "very sensible" man, and would seek to have good relations with him if he were elected as president.

"I am not opposition. Opposition does not help. I am a problem solver. I see the problem, I analyse and I understand from feedback what are the most important elements of that problem," he said.

