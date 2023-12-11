'I don't know why he attacked us': Man smashes taxi windscreen with rock at Jurong, injuring 2

He tried to "grab" himself a taxi ride, but the only ride he might be getting is one in a police car.

A cabby and his son were wounded after an angry man chucked a rock at the cab's windscreen, shattering it on Sunday (Dec 10), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Chen, 59, who was taking his seven-year-old son out for dinner, was driving his taxi along the intersection of Boon Lay Way and Yuan Ching Road.

He then saw a man, approximately in his late fifties, waving his hands in an attempt to flag down a private bus.

However, the bus did not stop for him.

"He was dressed like a security guard and carrying a backpack… I also noticed he was holding something in his hand, but I couldn't tell what it was," the cabby told Shin Min.

When Chen drove past him, the man then reached out and yanked at the taxi's door handle, trying to open it.

The cabby waved him away as he already had his son on board and wasn't taking other passengers.

Chen recalled: "The man looked very upset and appeared to be shouting, and had a menacing look on his face…

"As I drove away, he threw what he was holding in his hand at the taxi."

Hearing a loud crash, the cabby and his son realised that the rear windscreen was shattered by a rock.

Fortunately, the projectile missed his son who was seated in the back seat at the time of the incident, Chen told Shin Min.

The man who threw the rock then fled the scene, and the cabby stopped his cab to call the police.

"My son and I had cuts on our hands and feet from the glass shards and we were taken to the hospital, but we weren't seriously hurt," Chen said to Shin Min.

He was later asked to identify the man through photographs provided by police as officers continued to investigate the area.

"I don't know that man at all, and I don't know why he attacked us. We're just really unlucky."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Stunned passenger waits in taxi as cabby steps out, argues with another driver after near collision

khooyihang@asiaone.com